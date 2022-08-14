Teen travels the world; on track to beat world record

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many 17-year-olds usually go out to the mall or the movies to have fun, but one teen travels the world in his own plane.

From Italy to India, 17-year-old Mack Rutherford from Belgium, Europe has seen it all by himself.

“I started in Bulgaria and then I went south through Italy and Greece. Then I went across through the east through Pakistan and India, then I went to Japan and took a huge flight of 10 hours, and then once I reached the balances of Mexico and Isla Socorro I went across again, and then I went down to here through Laredo”, said Rutherford.

Mack is the first 17-year-old that has traveled the world and the seven seas.

Since he was a young boy, Mack has always had his head in the clouds as he dreamed about one day taking to the skies; now, that dream has become aa reality.

“I always liked aviation and always been into flying, and once my sister gave the orientation of flying around the world, it gave me the idea of do something like this and I decided to try the same thing”, said Mack.

Last week, Mack stopped in Laredo to fill up his tank.

During his stop, he shared his tales about his travels and the many challenges he has faced.

“In Sudan there’s a desert where it was very dusty and hard to see. In India there was too many storms, the pacific ocean is to cloudy”, said Mack.

Although Mack travels alone, he has someone backing him up.

His father Sam Rutherford says he supports him wherever he takes off.

“We didn’t had this in mind, because it is a risk and it isn’t simple or necessary safe all the time. But there are any complaints and they have done very, very well”, said Mr. Rutherford.

Traveling around the world is not an easy task, it requires patience, time, and money.

Sam says having family around the world is a big help for his son.

As he can visit and spent time with his loved ones.

“We are not particularly rich, what we do of course is a business that involves in aviation, and ICD-Soft came on board kindly solo and unique sponsorship for Mack. Actually what we have tried to do, but not really for a budget perspective is that they stayed with local families possible”, said Mr. RutherFord.

But money and weather did not prevent Mack from fulfilling his dream to become the youngest aviator in the world.

He says he hopes to see others from his age sulking through the skies

As the sky is limitless and infinite for anyone.

It is expected that Mack’s journey around the world comes to an end in the next few days.

Once he arrives in his home country, he is set to receive the Guinness World Record Recognition.

