Calmer Hot Sticky Weather This Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The tropical disturbance that brought excessive rains to our area will move away tonight, leaving us in a hot sticky airmass for the next several days. Lifted air by daytime heating will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds beginning Tuesday. I will watch the radars just in case, but am not expecting much to materialize. Temperatures with some sunshine will rise high into the 90′s.

