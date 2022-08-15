Calmer Hot Sticky Weather This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The tropical disturbance that brought excessive rains to our area will move away tonight, leaving us in a hot sticky airmass for the next several days. Lifted air by daytime heating will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds beginning Tuesday. I will watch the radars just in case, but am not expecting much to materialize. Temperatures with some sunshine will rise high into the 90′s.

