City of Laredo officials address flooding issues

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The much-needed rain caught many by surprise.

The large amounts of rainfall in the last 24 hours have caused some streets in the Gateway City to flood but this isn’t the fist time these streets are closed due to weather conditions.

The heavy rain caused massive flooding in the Laredo-area prompting street closures and even some rescues.

Oscar Cantu says he worries about the streets and flooding that doesn’t stop; he compares it to the flooding in Nuevo Laredo.

This is not the first time flooding is seen on the same streets, when it rains, it pours and the flooding lasts for several hours.

The City of Laredo says it has identified the areas around town that are considered flood zones but they say one major issue that contributes to the flooding is debris.

Noraida Negron Communication Administrator for the City of Laredo says they continuously clean the drainage system especially those in the flooded areas.

“When it rains so much in so little time, we can’t really do much when it comes to the drainage system a lot of people do live in flooded areas as well so are taking about four and a half inches of rain since last night non-stop therefore it is way too much amount of rain in so little time”, said Negron.

The city met with local law enforcement agencies and the National Weather Service to see what they need to prepare for in the event that there’s more rain in the future.

Investigator and public information officer Joe Baeza says when streets flood every minute counts so they know to move officers in a specific location.

”There are some streets that are prone, Jacaman is just one of them that is near a low water area there is a propensity for flooding quickly and so those streets are known to us thorough experiences through the years we know that they have to be attended to very quickly”, said Baeza.

He says if rivers and drain systems start to overflow this can cause more flooding in some areas.

KGNS asked the City of Laredo if the streets infrastructure may be the contributing factor towards the excessive flooding; however, they could not provide a clear answer at this time.

The city says they periodically clean the drains in the city allowing for water to flow properly.

