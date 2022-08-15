Shop Local
City of Laredo officials to discuss severe flooding

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials will meet to discuss the severe flooding around town.

The City of Laredo activated its emergency center this morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area.

The emergency center is located at the Laredo Fire Department administration building on Del Mar Blvd.

Leading the center is Laredo Fire Chief and Emergency Management coordinator Guillermo Heard.

All city departments, school districts, Laredo Police and the National Weather Service took part in the meeting.

KGNS asked the city if the street infrastructure contributed to the flooding, they responded that the city is on a flood plain.

The National Weather Service informed the city over three inches of rain has been reported for the next few hours.

Before the rain, city crews cleared out drainage to avoid flooding at streets.

KGNS will continue to keep you updated on the street and school closures as well as any outages in the area.

