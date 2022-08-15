Five water rescues performed in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through.

On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing.

The Laredo Fire Department had to rescue someone who was stuck in the floodwaters on Sara Street in the Mines Road area.

This is just one of several locations where people were left stranded.

According to Laredo Fire, they performed five rescues on Monday and Sunday.

All of the cases involved drivers stuck in high waters.

Aside from Sara Street, rescue crews saved stranded drivers on the northbound lane of I-35 near the railroad overpass between mile mark seven and eight and also near the intersection of Isabel and Jefferson Avenue.

Additional services have been deployed to Laredo. According to the Laredo Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard.

He says firefighters from the City of Killeen had offered to help in rescues and the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Task Force has brought down four boats to help in flooded areas.

As we continue to experience rain in our forecast, the fire department is advising drivers not to let their guard down; turn on the car lights and use hazard lights if necessary.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.