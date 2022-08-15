Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads.

According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood.

Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield.

The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists to turn around and don’t drown.

Also drive at reduced speeds during the rain.

The police department will post updates regarding street closures on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.