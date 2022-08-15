Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy rain is causing flooding on the roads.

According to the Laredo Police Department, there are a few streets that are starting to flood.

Jacaman and Bartlett have been closed for safety as well as Del Mar and Winfield.

The Laredo Police Department advises the motorists to turn around and don’t drown.

Also drive at reduced speeds during the rain.

The police department will post updates regarding street closures on its Facebook page.

