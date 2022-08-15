Heavy rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a rainy day with breezy conditions .

Take your umbellar and rain coat out of the closet you will needed them today .

Flooding can be caused by excessive rainfall and we are under a Flood watch that will be in effect until 7PM.

If you see a flooded street remember turn around don’t drown. Rain chance will continue tomorrow but will be isolated .

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s by midweek but rain chance start to appear by the weekend.

