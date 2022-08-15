King’s Hawaiian recalls some of its buns

Shop Local
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
King's Hawaiian is recalling a few of its products.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Take a look in your pantry. If you have some of King’s Hawaiian products, you might need to throw them out.

The company is recalling Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.

It is a voluntary decision, but the company said it just wants to be extra careful after one of the ingredients used in the pretzel products was recalled by another company.

Lyon Magnus recently had a voluntary recall after concerns that dozens of its products could potentially have bacteria in them that could make people really sick.

There have not been any reports of the products getting anyone sick, and King’s Hawaiian has not found any of the concerning bacteria, but the company said to throw away the products just in case.

More information can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Heavy rains causes UISD to close schools