Laredo College holds presidential investiture ceremony for Dr. Ramirez

Laredo College held an investiture ceremony to officially welcome Dr. Minita Ramirez and everyone in Laredo took part in the celebration.

Educators from all across the city joined Ramirez to congratulate her; however, she looked towards her mother who she considers to be the best educator of Laredo.

Dr. Ramirez was presented with the presidential medallion made specifically for this occasion.

The medallion carries the college’s logo and the chains show past presidents and their years of service at the college.

Former colleagues and lifelong friends shared heartfelt memories with Ramirez as teary eyes flooded the fine arts center.

Women educators agree this is a big step for all girls and women of Laredo.

“As a woman and an alumni from Laredo College I think it’s really important to finally have a woman at the helm. I, for one, am very excited about it and I’m sure many, many of our professors and students will be excited about it as well. It’s a brand-new era here at Laredo College and we’re looking forward to ushering in this new time”, said Linda Ramirez.

As for the start of classes, Ramirez says she hopes to see a campus full of life as it was before the pandemic.

“The first day of classes will be on the 22 of August and we’re thrilled that people are actually going to be back on campus. We’re hoping that the campus is full of life and students are walking around everywhere and faculty and staff are here to provide those services that our students need”, said Dr. Ramirez.

Ramirez says she feels overwhelmed but humbled thanks to the outpouring support she has received over the past month.

She hopes her appointment teaches girls of Laredo that everything is possible in life.

Dr. Ramirez says the college is also working on a couple new programs for students they hope to unveil this upcoming spring.

