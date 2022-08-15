Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:

Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between mile marker 7 and 8 and Isabel and Jefferson Avenue.

The City of Laredo also received additional help from the State of Texas as well as help from other cities.

Laredo Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard confirmed that firefighters from the City of Killeen had offered to help with the rescues.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, or TDEM, has also sent additional assistance.

The organizations task force has brought down four boats to help in flooded areas.

The department asks the public to be vigilant not only of their driving but of other vehicles and pedestrians on the road.

Visibility is affected by the rain and braking distance increases with wet roads.

They ask the public to turn on their headlights and use your hazard lights if necessary.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

