Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Laredo.

According to the Laredo Health Department, the patient is a man in his late 20s.

The individual is currently in isolation, following all recommended guidelines; he appears to be in good health and is recovering.

The Laredo Health Department Epidemiology team has conducted close contact tracing to ensure prevention and treatment.

All close contacts have been contacted and advised to visit with Laredo Health to obtain vaccination to prevent infection.

As of Friday afternoon, Texas has 815 cases of monkeypox reported.

