Eighth Grader of the Month
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20

Jose Oscar Infante, 25
Jose Oscar Infante, 25
By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman involved in an accident over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries and the man allegedly responsible for the crash is in custody.

The incident happened on Saturday morning after DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red SUV on McPherson Road by Dunkin Donuts.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jose Oscar Infante allegedly refused to stop prompting a vehicle pursuit with authorities.

According to preliminary reports, Infante allegedly crossed into the opposite side of Loop 20 and crashed into a Tahoe.

Infante was taken to the hospital in serious condition along with two women; one was identified a 63-year-old Maria Magdalena Montenegro de Carreon and another was a 44-year-old woman.

Montenegro de Carreon passed away as a result of her injuries.

Infante is facing the following charges:

·       Murder (Felony 1st degree)

·       Evading arrest w/vehicle causing death (Felony 2nd Degree)

·       Evading arrest w/vehicle causing serious bodily injury (Felony 3rd Degree)

·       Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor Class B)

·       Fail to stop and render aid (Misdemeanor Class B)

·       Suspect had four Felony Warrants

