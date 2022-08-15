Shop Local
Man wanted for indecency with a child

Jose Manuel Barbosa
Jose Manuel Barbosa(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a crime against a child.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jose Manuel Barbosa indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

The 48-year-old is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weights about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is 3100 Chacota Street.

If you know of Barbosa’s whereabouts you are asked to call the office at 956-415-2878.

