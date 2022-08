LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo Monday morning. The Laredo Police Department is called out to an accident at the 8800 block of McPherson.

According to reports it’s a five-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while crews clear the area.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.