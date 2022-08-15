Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Police close streets due to flooding on Sunday

Issued advisory on social media earlier in the day
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department reported some areas of the city had started to see flooding on Sunday night, due to the consistent rainfall over the course of the day.

According to a social media post made before nine Sunday night, Jacaman at Bartlett was closed due to safety concerns, as were parts of Del Mar Blvd.

The Laredo Police Department had put out an advisory, with the words “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” as the main point of the message.

They urged people to avoid areas that might be prone to flooding, and not to risk driving through streets that might have flowed over with water, letting them know it’s possible for a vehicle to very easily be swept away by currents.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Accident leaves three injured in north Laredo
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
File photo: Nixon High School
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
Rain generic
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in the Mines Road area.
Laredo Fire Department says to expect gas odor in Mines Road area

Latest News

Sunday Rainy Weather
Sunday Rainy Weather
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Widespread rain through Monday morning
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Rain generic
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo