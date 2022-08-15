Police close streets due to flooding on Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department reported some areas of the city had started to see flooding on Sunday night, due to the consistent rainfall over the course of the day.

According to a social media post made before nine Sunday night, Jacaman at Bartlett was closed due to safety concerns, as were parts of Del Mar Blvd.

The Laredo Police Department had put out an advisory, with the words “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” as the main point of the message.

They urged people to avoid areas that might be prone to flooding, and not to risk driving through streets that might have flowed over with water, letting them know it’s possible for a vehicle to very easily be swept away by currents.

