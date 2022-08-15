Power outage reported in west Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - AEP is reporting an outage in west Laredo that is affecting residents as well as the college campus.

According to AEP a total of 472 customers in west Laredo are affected.

If you have any business to take care of at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus, it may need to wait until Tuesday.

Officials are aware of the issue, and they are working to restore the power as soon as possible.

