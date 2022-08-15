Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Rain causes damage in east Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Laredo and some residents are reporting damages.

People who live in eats Laredo say they are feeling the effects of the heavy rain.

One of our viewers who lives off Highway 359 in the San Enrique neighborhood says a barrier broke and water has been pouring into certain homes and vehicles are seen submerged.

If you would like to share video of flooding in your area you can send and email to newsteam@kgns.tv or click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

TxDOT Traffic camera
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
File photo
Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
Sunday Rainy Weather
Police close streets due to flooding
Rain generic
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo

Latest News

City of Laredo addresses flooding
City of Laredo addresses flood issues
First monkeypox case reported in Laredo
First monkeypox case reported in Laredo
Man arrested for accident on Loop 20
Laredo College welcomes Dr. Ramirez
Five water rescues performed in Laredo
Five water rescues performed in Laredo