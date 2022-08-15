Rainy days and Mondays

Shop Local
By Lorena Ibarra
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of wishing and waiting for the rain Mother Nature has finally blessed us with her presence!

On Sunday, we saw intermittent rainfall that lasted well into the evening hours.

On Monday morning, the rain started to pick up and even caused heavy flooding all throughout Laredo.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity so even though it is going to cool down, it’s still going to feel a little on the warm side.

Expect intermittent rain to continue into Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday morning.

Now on Tuesday, those chances of rain will decrease and our temperatures will get back up to the mid-90s.

By Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be in the upper 90s and the sun will come out and dry up all the rain.

As for now enjoy those cooler temperatures and that relief from the heat.

