Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

School delays due to heavy rain

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD will delay the start of school for several of their campuses.

According to the district, elementary schools will begin until 9:15 am, middle school 9:30 am, and high school 10 a.m.

Teachers should arrive 15 minutes before students.

At Laredo ISD, the district is following its regular schedule Monday, they urge parents, students and staff to proceed cautiously.

LISD will be flexible with tardies. As of Monday morning, LISD has not experienced any major delays, but will be keeping watch over all of their campuses and surrounding areas.

The LISD Transportation Department is continuing with their routes and all school cafeterias are open and providing breakfast.

Also, Harmony Public Schools Laredo Campuses will also have a delayed start Monday.

Breakfast will be offered, however, it will be served on a two hour delay beginning at : 8:55 am-Breakfest Start and 9:15 am- Student Drop Off.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
Rain generic
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo
Accident leaves three injured in north Laredo
Three injured after pursuit leads to crash on Loop 20
Man injured in accident on Rancho Viejo
Man injured in single vehicle accident on Rancho
File photo: Nixon High School
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student

Latest News

Delays expected
Single- vehicle rollover reported on HWY 359
Single-vehicle accident causes delays
Single-vehicle rollover slows traffic on HWY 359
Sunday Rainy Weather
Sunday Rainy Weather
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Widespread rain through Monday morning