School delays due to heavy rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD will delay the start of school for several of their campuses.

According to the district, elementary schools will begin until 9:15 am, middle school 9:30 am, and high school 10 a.m.

Teachers should arrive 15 minutes before students.

At Laredo ISD, the district is following its regular schedule Monday, they urge parents, students and staff to proceed cautiously.

LISD will be flexible with tardies. As of Monday morning, LISD has not experienced any major delays, but will be keeping watch over all of their campuses and surrounding areas.

The LISD Transportation Department is continuing with their routes and all school cafeterias are open and providing breakfast.

Also, Harmony Public Schools Laredo Campuses will also have a delayed start Monday.

Breakfast will be offered, however, it will be served on a two hour delay beginning at : 8:55 am-Breakfest Start and 9:15 am- Student Drop Off.

