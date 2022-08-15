Sinkhole reported near I-35 exit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A reported sinkhole has prompted the closure of a freeway exit.

The Laredo Police Department has reported a sinkhole near the exit of I-35 north and exit four to Del Mar.

According to Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department, the pavement is caving in, so officers have closed off the exit completely.

Authorities are working with TxDot to see how they can fix this issue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

