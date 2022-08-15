Shop Local
Sinkhole reported near I-35 exit

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A reported sinkhole has prompted the closure of a freeway exit.

The Laredo Police Department has reported a sinkhole near the exit of I-35 north and exit four to Del Mar.

According to Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department, the pavement is caving in, so officers have closed off the exit completely.

Authorities are working with TxDot to see how they can fix this issue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

