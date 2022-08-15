Shop Local
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A tornado warning remains in effect until 4:00 pm for east and central Webb County at 3:39 PM.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles north of Ranchitos Las Lomas, or 22 miles southeast of Encinal, moving north at 30 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.

Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include, Ranchitos Las Lomas.

This includes US Highway 59 between mile markers 802 and 806.

