Tractor trailer accident on I-35 causing closures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on the southbound lane of I-35 Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the driver of a trailer allegedly lost control of his vehicle and allegedly crashed.

According to a statement from the Texas Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of I-35 will be closed at mile marker 37 at the Webb-La Salle County line.

This is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to detour to exit ramp 38 at Encinal through BU 35 and Webb Frontage Road.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and expect delays.

