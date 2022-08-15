Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Tractor trailer accident on I-35 causing closures

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is reported on the southbound lane of I-35 Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the driver of a trailer allegedly lost control of his vehicle and allegedly crashed.

According to a statement from the Texas Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of I-35 will be closed at mile marker 37 at the Webb-La Salle County line.

This is due to a two-vehicle crash that happened earlier this afternoon.

Drivers are being asked to detour to exit ramp 38 at Encinal through BU 35 and Webb Frontage Road.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and expect delays.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

TxDOT Traffic camera
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
File photo
Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
Sunday Rainy Weather
Police close streets due to flooding
Rain generic
Heavy rain causing flooded streets in Laredo

Latest News

Jose Oscar Infante, 25
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
Jose Manuel Barbosa
Man wanted for indecency with a child
File photo: AEP
Power outage reported in west Laredo
Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox
Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox