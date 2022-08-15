Widespread rain through Monday morning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A tropical disturbance moved inland from the gulf Sunday morning. The atmosphere is very moist over a deep depth, and widespread rains will accompany the disturbance as it moves west across south Texas tonight, exiting to the west by Monday night. Bands of heavy rain are feeding into the center of the circulation, and rainfall may be particularly high in places where one heavy rain cell after another tracks across the same location. In general, our area will likely have 2″ to 3″ of rain. By Monday afternoon, showers, while still possibly heavy, will be more scattered. Partly cloudy humid weather will follow beginning Tuesday.

