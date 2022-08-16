Back to Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The disturbance that brought the exceptional rains to our area has moved into the Trans Pecos, far to our northwest. This leaves south Texas under a hot humid airmass. Lifted air by daytime heating and the sea breeze not very buoyant to rise, I will watch the radars each late afternoon in case some scattered small showers could form. In general, I am expecting hot humid weather with cumulus clouds dotting our skies. A deeper layer of moisture from the western gulf may move in by the weekend with the chance of scattered showers.

