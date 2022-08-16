Cast & crew shoot scenes in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It rained on their parade but the weather didn’t keep a production company from completing their scheduled film shoot right here in Laredo on August 11 and August 12.

The crew from The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet set up their production at the Arts and Entertainment district in the downtown area. The area was filled with cars and costumes of the 1960s as part of a flashback scene. The short film is about a Latino father who pressures his grown son to play the trumpet for his guests at a birthday party.

The independent short film that received support from an HBO Pa’Lante and Warner Media One Fifty Studio partnership aimed at investing in Latinx talent. In order to film in Laredo, the production says the project needed further funding to accomplish a successful shoot. Three City of Laredo councilmembers jumped in to support with discretionary and travel funds with the condition that the film helped promote the city.

The project employed over 50 Laredoans who were trained by a professional crew. The cost of this specific shoot was $20,000, a far lower budget for independent films.

Production will once again shoot scenes in the Gateway City in December for four days. You can follow the short film’s Instagram page and/or the Laredo Film Society if you’d like to get involved.

The film is being directed by fellow Laredoan, Isaac Garza. The film does not have a release date or distributor attached to the project as of yet.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.