Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the rainfall we have experienced over the past couple of days, Laredo is still under a persistent drought.

As a result, the Laredo City Council enacted the next stage of the water conservation plan, which mandates residents follow a strict irrigation schedule.

According to Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator and Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, the National Weather Service estimates that Amistad Reservoir only received six inches of rain from the recent storms.

This is nowhere near the 16 inches needed to help with the drought; therefore, residents are asked to follow an irrigation schedule set by the City of Laredo.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says the irrigation schedule limits watering your lawns, you know your irrigation system to three times a week and depending on the number of your residence, it will call for the day of the week.

Saenz goes on to say that those caught violating the mandate could receive a fine, so he asks for everyone’s cooperation.

Residents living on an even address are asked to irrigate only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those on an odd numbered address can irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Residents are advised no water between eight a.m. and eight p.m. and on Sundays.

Additionally, the council agreed to begin seeking money from the state to pay for a secondary water source and to start recycling used water into potable water.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

TxDOT Traffic camera
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
File photo
Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox
Jose Oscar Infante, 25
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
Rain causes flooding in east Laredo neighborhood
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
Heatwave's First Alert Weather
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County

Latest News

Rio Bravo among several cities affected by rain
Cast & crew of ‘The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet’ shoot scenes in downtown Laredo
Cast & crew shoot scenes in downtown Laredo
Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms
Flooding reported in Rio Bravo
Rio Bravo among several cities affected by rain