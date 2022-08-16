City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the rainfall we have experienced over the past couple of days, Laredo is still under a persistent drought.

As a result, the Laredo City Council enacted the next stage of the water conservation plan, which mandates residents follow a strict irrigation schedule.

According to Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator and Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, the National Weather Service estimates that Amistad Reservoir only received six inches of rain from the recent storms.

This is nowhere near the 16 inches needed to help with the drought; therefore, residents are asked to follow an irrigation schedule set by the City of Laredo.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says the irrigation schedule limits watering your lawns, you know your irrigation system to three times a week and depending on the number of your residence, it will call for the day of the week.

Saenz goes on to say that those caught violating the mandate could receive a fine, so he asks for everyone’s cooperation.

Residents living on an even address are asked to irrigate only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Those on an odd numbered address can irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Residents are advised no water between eight a.m. and eight p.m. and on Sundays.

Additionally, the council agreed to begin seeking money from the state to pay for a secondary water source and to start recycling used water into potable water.

