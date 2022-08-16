Shop Local
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours.

The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area.

Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11 a.m.

The city indicates it’s been difficult to get through the area because of the flooding and muddy conditions.

