El Metro getting 14 new compressed natural gas buses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Metro is replacing its aging fleet. They announced on Tuesday, August 16 that they’re getting $7.4 million that will go towards the purchase of 14 brand new buses.

Congressman Henry Cuellar explained why these new compressed natural gas-powered vehicles are so special. “No gasoline, no diesel; so, this is good for the riders because it would be something that they’ll have new, efficient new buses, but especially for the community. There will be no diesel emissions because this is no emissions or very little emissions, from natural gas. It’s a win-win situation for the 2.3 million riders that use El Metro here in Laredo every single year,” said Cuellar.

El Metro was able to buy seven new buses of this type in July 2022.

