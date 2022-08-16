Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind.

Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.

Alfredo Torres, Jr., a resident of Lago del Valle said, “all the water went towards my house. A lot of the current went in. It looked like a river. It’s the first house I bought, and it’s destroyed. My house, new bedroom, everything inside... destroyed.”

Other residents of the area say there is no reason why their street should look like a river. Juan Ramirez, another resident from Lago del Valle, said, “first of all, it’s not a flood zone. We asked, my wife and I, asked three, four times. It wasn’t a flood zone. They said no. We bought the house and this is the second time this stuff happens.”

Five miles down the road, residents of Laredo Ranchettes are also suffering the effects of the flooding. The San Carlos subdivision has been hurt by heavy rains for years now while residents of Barrera report that water levels reached even two feet inside their homes.

Brianna Garza, a resident of San Carlos, said, “the water stays in our streets because it is not paved, so it is very difficult for us to have access to the road when it is raining and the after-effects are really, really horrifying as well. A part actually split in half yesterday.” Garza has been asking Webb County to pave their streets for years now, but the county only refills it with caliche and the problem repeats every time it rains. It is a problem that affects everyone deeply. “We actually struggle a lot with taking our children to school. So, there was no way we could leave the road yesterday, it was really, really bad. And it’s actually also very hazardous because if there’s an emergency, there’s no way that anybody can access our house, or that we can leave so that we can have access to the medical help or emergency help,” said Garza.

In the end, residents of east Laredo ask city and county officials the same thing. Ramirez said, “something needs to change. I want to see something happen.” While Garza said, “hopefully they can work it into the budget for the fiscal year.”

People in the area said that while they have seen temporary solutions, they are hoping city and county officials come up with a permanent fix to avoid this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.