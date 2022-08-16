Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo

East Laredo residents hit with massive flood damage
East Laredo residents hit with massive flood damage(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The storms may be over for now, but the devastation and its aftermath are left behind.

Hundreds of people were affected by Monday, August 15′s flooding. People who live in east Laredo were hit hard. They say they are heartbroken to see the damage left to their homes.

Alfredo Torres, Jr., a resident of Lago del Valle said, “all the water went towards my house. A lot of the current went in. It looked like a river. It’s the first house I bought, and it’s destroyed. My house, new bedroom, everything inside... destroyed.”

Other residents of the area say there is no reason why their street should look like a river. Juan Ramirez, another resident from Lago del Valle, said, “first of all, it’s not a flood zone. We asked, my wife and I, asked three, four times. It wasn’t a flood zone. They said no. We bought the house and this is the second time this stuff happens.”

Five miles down the road, residents of Laredo Ranchettes are also suffering the effects of the flooding. The San Carlos subdivision has been hurt by heavy rains for years now while residents of Barrera report that water levels reached even two feet inside their homes.

Brianna Garza, a resident of San Carlos, said, “the water stays in our streets because it is not paved, so it is very difficult for us to have access to the road when it is raining and the after-effects are really, really horrifying as well. A part actually split in half yesterday.” Garza has been asking Webb County to pave their streets for years now, but the county only refills it with caliche and the problem repeats every time it rains. It is a problem that affects everyone deeply. “We actually struggle a lot with taking our children to school. So, there was no way we could leave the road yesterday, it was really, really bad. And it’s actually also very hazardous because if there’s an emergency, there’s no way that anybody can access our house, or that we can leave so that we can have access to the medical help or emergency help,” said Garza.

In the end, residents of east Laredo ask city and county officials the same thing. Ramirez said, “something needs to change. I want to see something happen.” While Garza said, “hopefully they can work it into the budget for the fiscal year.”

People in the area said that while they have seen temporary solutions, they are hoping city and county officials come up with a permanent fix to avoid this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

TxDOT Traffic camera
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
File photo
Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox
Jose Oscar Infante, 25
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
Rain causes flooding in east Laredo neighborhood
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
Heatwave's First Alert Weather
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County

Latest News

Both Laredo school districts receive an “A” rating
City of Laredo discusses possible water restrictions
City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order
Rio Bravo among several cities affected by rain
Cast & crew of ‘The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet’ shoot scenes in downtown Laredo
Cast & crew shoot scenes in downtown Laredo