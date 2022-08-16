Miller High Life releases ice-cream bar

(CNN) - Nothing sounds better than ice cream on a hot day or maybe an ice cold beer but why not have the best of both worlds?

Miller High Life partnered with Tipsy Scoop to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar.

This ice cream bar is infused with High Life along with a peanut swirl reminiscent of bar floors covered in peanut shells.

There’s even a bit of tobacco smoke flavor to really bring back those dive bar memories.

Along with a caramel swirl, a sprinkle of carbonated candy, and a dark chocolate dip.

If you want to bring the dive bar experience to your couch, minus the tipsy walk home go to tipsyscoop.com.

