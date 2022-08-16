Shop Local
North Laredo home struck by lightning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home is hit by lighting in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mickelson for a reported lightning strike.

Once they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home with an active fire on the roof and attic area.

Firefighters managed to extinguish flames without injuries.

No word on the damages at the moment.

