Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm.

On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.

TxDOT confirmed that it was just a pothole, not a “sinkhole” as was previously reported. Raul Leal with TxDOT’s Laredo District said, ”It’s just something that we’ll continue monitoring - roads - to see if there are any other areas that need to be repaired. We’ll do that as soon as possible.”

For road conditions and traffic updates within the eight-county Laredo District, follow the @TxDOTLaredo Twitter feed.

