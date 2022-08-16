Rain helps restore water levels at Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Before the rain, the drought was drying up several lakes in south Texas including Lake Casa Blanca.

Officials at the state park announced on social media that the lake is full.

They ask the public to use caution when it the water.

Due to the debris that was washed into the lake from the creeks.

However, they do expect more water to flow into the lake this week from Monday night’s rain into their watershed area.

