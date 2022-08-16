Rio Bravo among several cities affected by rain

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It wasn’t only the city of Laredo hit hard by the rainfall, the rain hit hard for people living in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo as well.

Webb County officials worked around the clock to help get families to safety. A video shared by Webb County commissioner Jesse Gonzalez on social media shows water reaching close to the window of a vehicle. Gonzalez said he along with Rio Bravo Mayor Gilbert Aguilar and Sheriff Martin Cuellar helped those in need. County utility crews were out with backhoes pushing the flooding waters towards the river banks all to be out of harm’s way.

Those needing shelter were able to spend the night at the Rio Bravo City Hall. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

