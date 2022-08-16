Severe drought affecting Zapata County Sheriff’s Office

Zapata County, TX . (KGNS) - Despite the recent rainfall, much of south Texas continues to suffer from a drought including areas like Zapata County.

The county is over 1,000 square miles and 60 of the region is waterfront.

Falcon Lake has experiencing drought in the past couple of weeks.

Sergeant Christopher Holt with the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office says the drought is causing low-water levels at the lake.

Holt says the low water levels has made it easier for undocumetned immigrants to cross in the U.S. through the river.

Holt says authorities have seen an increase in illegal activity such as human smuggling attempts and stash houses.

It’s not just human smuggling attempts, the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in theft of property and drug activity which he also attributes to the low water levels.

