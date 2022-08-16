Shop Local
Shots fired at high school in Brownsville, suspects arrested

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Jesse Mendez
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROWNSVILE, TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Brownsville are investigating an alleged disturbance at an area school that resulted in three arrests.

According to a press release that was captured by CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley, the Brownsville Independent School District announced that at around 9 a.m. authorities responded to a call regarding suspicious activity at Porter Early College High School.

Brownsville ISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present.

The officer in fear for the safety of the staff and students, discharged his weapon at the vehicle, while it approached him.

The vehicle fled the scene.

District officials say this incident happened in the parking lot and not on campus.

Three arrests have been made.

All students and staff at Porter ECHS are safe and secure.

