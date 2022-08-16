Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm.

What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm.

The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility.

So far no injuries have been reported but the Laredo Fire Department confirmed that several needed to be rescued from floodwaters.

