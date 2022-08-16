TEA awards Laredo ISD “A” ratings

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is celebrating after it received an official State Accountability Rating of an “A” from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on Monday, August 15.

For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses and, according to the TEA, it shows progress in catching students up.

State accountability includes ratings for both academics as well as for finance operations. For significant gains in student academic growth, LISD earned TEA’s highest rating, an “A” or Exemplary District rating with a score of 91.

For the 20th consecutive year, LISD also earned an “A” for Superior Achievement for financial management under the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).

Only 396 districts among the state’s 1,195 school districts received the coveted “A” rating. To view the 2022 accountability ratings for districts and campuses, visit TXschools.gov. Users can search for schools using an address and even compare schools across selected data points.

