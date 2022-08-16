Temporary emergency shelters open during flash flood warning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo opens up emergency shelters for residents needing a place to stay during the severe storm Monday night.

The following locations are open to the public until midnight:

El Eden Recreation Center, 4735 Loma Vista Dr. Farias Recreation Center, 1601 Farias St. NE Hillside Recreation Center, 320 Wyoming St. Cigarroa Recreation Center, 2201 Zacatecas St.

The city wants to remind residents that these are only temporary shelters not overnight shelters.

Additionally, the rising flood waters left drivers stranded in their vehicles Monday night.

Laredo Fire crews, Border Patrol agents and State officials reportedly had to rescue residents from their homes due to the high water levels.

