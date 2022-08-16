Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Woman charged with hindering apprehension

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman is arrested in connection to the eighth and ninth homicide of the year.

Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon.

It’s unclear what Covarubias’ connection was to the case, but police say she was arrested this past Sunday at one of the bridges.

The arrest is related to the homicide investigation that happened on July 8 when two bodies were found at the 14000 block of Atlanta in the Mines Road area.

The deceased individuals were identified as Raymundo Jimenez and Edgar Jimenez.

Several people are wanted in connection to this case including Jainer Andrade-Lara and Maria Guillen Rangel.

If you have information on those two individuals, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers 956-727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

TxDOT Traffic camera
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
File photo
Laredo Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox
Jose Oscar Infante, 25
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
Rain causes flooding in east Laredo neighborhood
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
Heatwave's First Alert Weather
Tornado warning in effect for Webb County

Latest News

East Laredo residents hit with massive flood damage
Flooding reported inside homes in east Laredo
Both Laredo school districts receive an “A” rating
City of Laredo discusses possible water restrictions
City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order
Rio Bravo among several cities affected by rain
Cast & crew of ‘The Son Who Can’t Play Trumpet’ shoot scenes in downtown Laredo
Cast & crew shoot scenes in downtown Laredo