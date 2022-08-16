Woman charged with hindering apprehension

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A woman is arrested in connection to the eighth and ninth homicide of the year.

Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested for hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon.

It’s unclear what Covarubias’ connection was to the case, but police say she was arrested this past Sunday at one of the bridges.

The arrest is related to the homicide investigation that happened on July 8 when two bodies were found at the 14000 block of Atlanta in the Mines Road area.

The deceased individuals were identified as Raymundo Jimenez and Edgar Jimenez.

Several people are wanted in connection to this case including Jainer Andrade-Lara and Maria Guillen Rangel.

If you have information on those two individuals, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers 956-727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.