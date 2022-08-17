Accident reported on Loop 20 near Highway 359

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A school bus with students on board is involved in a multiple vehicle accident on Loop 20.

The Laredo Police Department responded to an accident on Loop 20 near the city of Laredo Annex Wednesday morning.

Witnesses claim a silver car was one of the vehicles involved.

The bus involved was from United ISD carrying Alexander ninth grade students.

According to school officials, the bus was rear-ended, and the driver of the bus assessed all of the students before he called dispatch.

Fortunately, none of the students were injured.

The district advised the campus that students would be late and parents are being notified about the incident.

