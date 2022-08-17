Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
School Supply Drive

Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's...
FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s results released Wednesday.

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A full autopsy report was still being completed, the coroner’s office said.

(CNN, NBC, PROCTOR & GAMBLE PRODUCTIONS, MANDALAY ENTERTAINMENT, TOUCHSTONE PICTURES, NEW LINE CINEMA, UNIVERSAL TV, WARNER BROS. TV, GETTY IMAGES, KCAL, KCBS)

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was removed from life support Sunday at a burn center. She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. The car and the home burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain-dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

The coroner’s office listed Aug. 11 as her date of death.

Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus reported on Loop 20
Lightning strike hits north Laredo house
North Laredo home struck by lightning
Storm causes damage to former gas station
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29
Woman charged with hindering apprehension
Five water rescues performed
Five water rescues performed in Laredo

Latest News

BP renders aid during fire
Off-duty Border Patrol agent renders aid during vehicle fire
Agent helps render aid during fire
Off-duty Border Patrol agent renders aid during vehicle fire
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived