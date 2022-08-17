Border Heritage Museum to hold Cantinflas tour and photo contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a successful opening to its Cantinflas exhibit, the Border Heritage Museum is now hosting a guided tour as well as a whole slew of events for the community.

Freddy Peralta, the exhibit collector will be conducting a tour of the movie posters and talking about the history of the posters as well as how to preserve such artifacts.

The tour will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at 810 Zaragoza Street.

Admission is $3.

The Border Heritage Museum is also giving local photographers a shot at exposing their talents by hosting a photo contest.

The museum is asking for pictures of any landscapes around Laredo-Webb County.

It’s all part of the 12th annual Historic Laredo & Webb County Photo Contest.

All you need to do is snap a photo that illustrates the community’s most significant historic features.

The winning photos will be showcased in the 2023 Historic Laredo Calendar.

All entries will be featured at the Border Heritage Museum during the Historic Photo Contest.

First place winner gets $500, second place gets $250, and third place gets $100.

The deadline to submit a photo is September 2.

