Eighth Grader of the Month
District Three Councilmember announces candidacy for mayor

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A current city councilmember is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for mayor of Laredo.

Surrounded by family and friends, Mercurio Martinez III made the announcement this morning at San Augustin Plaza.

Martinez says during his time as a councilmember, he has been listening to the needs of Laredoans and he is ready to tackle such issues including the city’s water infrastructure.

“Now we need to work on our water issues, we must deliver clean water to our citizens, we must deliver properly, we must replace a lot of these lines that are busting certainly within our district three, district one and two. So there’s a lot of need and I’m ready to tackle that”, said Martinez.

Martinez is one of eight candidates vying for the mayoral position.

