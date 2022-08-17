Shop Local
Final Pretrial hearing for accused serial killer, trial set in San Antonio

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The trial of the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women will be moved out of Webb County.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of the 2018 killing spree resulted in the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Ann Luera, Giselda Cantu and Humberto Jannell Ortiz.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

