Laredo employers looking to hire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several local organizations are looking for new employees.

17 local employers gathered for a hiring event at Workforce Solutions for South Texas. Potential candidates were able to meet with the employer and interview on the spot. Some of the jobs available range from drivers, forklift operators, stockers, and medical positions.

One of the organizations looking for help is the Laredo Animal Protective Society (LAPS). Cynthia Gutierrez, the organization’s marketing coordinator said, ”We are looking for four or five people for Animal Care Specialist, which would be to give food and water to the animals, check on their health, and help with adoptions as well. So, we are asking that people who apply are 18 or older, that they’re able to speak English and Spanish, and that they’re willing to work outdoors.”

Interested job seekers for any job can visit Workforce Solutions for South Texas located at 1406 Jacaman Road, Suite A or they can call them at (956) 794-6500 to ask about job opportunities. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

