Laredo school districts discuss cellphone use on school grounds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent social media post that went viral has many in the Gateway City dialing-in.

On Aug. 10, parents from Trautmann Elementary received a letter asking parents to have their children turn in their cellphones to their teachers. The mobile devices would then be stored into a closet.

The letter prompted a parent to post the statement on social media who stated that after the recent Uvalde tragedy, she wanted her child to keep her phone with her at all times.

Both UISD and LISD have stood by their policies and say students cannot use their cellphones and if they are caught, they could face consequences.

Annette Perez, the student relations & disciple management director of UISD says, “What should happen right afterwards is the teacher will confiscate the cellphone or the employee, whoever saw the student viewing their cell phone or holding a cell phone, they will confiscate the item and then it’s turned in to the front office.”

Perez goes on to say that the parent will then have to pay a fee of $15 and the student will have to wait 24 hours until they can retrieve their phone.

If the same student is caught with their phone more than once, the student could face disciplinary action.

