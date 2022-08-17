Laredo woman who garnered national support as a teen dies of cancer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans prepare to say their last goodbye to Nicole Lauren Pfister who after battling leukemia passed away on July 29 at the age of 21.

Nicole’s battle with cancer garnered national attention after being a victim of bullying at the age of 14. People across the country rallied behind her. That support quickly turned into a large social media following.

Nicole was diagnosed with cancer at the age 13. She had been in remission for five and a half years before the cancer recurrence at the age of 21.

Nicole’s memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, August 18 at Laredo’s First Assembly located at 6103 McPherson Road from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with church service at 7 p.m. A service will be held on Friday, August 19 as well, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a farewell ride to Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) before heading to the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Family and friends ask everyone who is in attendance to either event to bring a ribbon or butterfly to hang on a tree dedicated to her. There will also be a butterfly and balloon release after the service. If you have a #TeamNicole shirt, you’re asked to wear it. If not, teal-color shirts are preferred but not required.

