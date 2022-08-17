Next Scattered Shower Chance on Weekend

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The disturbance that brought the historic rains to our area on Monday is now far to the west over New Mexico. We will have a bit of a break in the weather south of a slow moving front that will stall to our north Thursday and Friday. A disturbance will enter the southern gulf on Friday, and gulf moisture will surge northward, bringing chances of scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. A front from the north brings another chance mid/late next week.

