Next Scattered Shower Chance on Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The disturbance that brought the historic rains to our area on Monday is now far to the west over New Mexico. We will have a bit of a break in the weather south of a slow moving front that will stall to our north Thursday and Friday. A disturbance will enter the southern gulf on Friday, and gulf moisture will surge northward, bringing chances of scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday. A front from the north brings another chance mid/late next week.

