Off-duty Border Patrol agent renders aid during vehicle fire

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An off-duty Border Patrol agent rendered aid after he spotted a vehicle that was completely engulfed in flames.

According to the Border Patrol Facebook page, after a long day of work, the agent from the Cotulla Station was on his way home when he spotted a vehicle that was on fire on I-35.

Since he was the first person on the scene, he immediately sprang into action and rendered aid.

He then notified the Lasalle County Fire and Rescue service.

Crews were able to arrive and extinguish the fire.

